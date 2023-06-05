Two second places in Great Britain: Team Cook Racing has claimed two more trophies in the British GT Cup Championship. The driver duo Sacha Kakad/Hugo Cook finished second in the first sprint race at Snetterton on the third race weekend, 1.2 seconds behind the leader. In the fourth race over a duration of 50 minutes, the two drivers had to admit defeat only by 0.478 seconds, finishing second again.

His teammate Marco Reinbold switched into the cockpit just ten minutes after the end of the race to secure victory in the immediately following second sprint of the Norddeutscher ADAC Börde Tourenwagen Cup race series on the same circuit.

First season successes in German club racing: Team Bliss Autosport by XR Racing competed in the Spezial Tourenwagen Trophy for the first time this year. Paul Hochberger won the second competition in the Audi R8 LMS on the second race weekend of this club racing series with a 27-second lead over a Ferrari.

Julian Hanses is now 3.1 points ahead of Moritz Wiskirchen in the sprint standings. Markus Winkelhock follows just 1.19 points behind.

Audi Sport driver Markus Winkelhock won the competition for équipe vitesse from pole position. Peter Terting followed five seconds behind in the Audi from Land-Motorsport. With a gap of three seconds, Moritz Wiskirchen from équipe vitesse crossed the line in third place, after having had a duel worth seeing with fourth-placed Finn Zulauf from Team Car Collection.

In the subsequent first sprint, Car Collection Motorsport again prevailed with Julian Hanses. Second place went to Moritz Wiskirchen from Team équipe vitesse. An Audi one-two-three victory was completed by Carrie Schreiner in third place. In the second sprint, the customer teams even managed a 1-2-3-4 victory with the R8 LMS.

At the pit stop, Car Collection Motorsport worked better than the competition so that Julian Hanses finally crossed the finish line with a 26-second advantage. Third place went to Carrie Schreiner/Peter Terting in an Audi R8 LMS from Land-Motorsport. Julian Hanses now leads the GT60 powered by Pirelli standings by 4.57 points.

Three wins at the Lausitzring: In the second weekend of the GTC Race, Audi customer teams triumphed in all three competitions at the Lausitzring. Car Collection Motorsport won the one-hour endurance race with Julian Hanses/Finn Zulauf in the Audi R8 LMS. Zulauf defended his position after the start against Mercedes-AMG driver Luca Arnold, who stayed close behind him.

In addition to many other club racing successes, the handover of the 100th Audi RS 3 LMS gen II rounds off the Audi Sport customer racing balance sheet.

Customers celebrated no fewer than five victories with the Audi R8 LMS in the individual competitions at the ADAC Racing Weekend at the Lausitzring on the first weekend in June.