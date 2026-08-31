Sami Pajari (FIN), Marko Salminen (FIN) Of team TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRT2 seen during the World Rally Championship in Encarnacion, Paraguay on 30.08.2026 // Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Sami Pajari and Marko Salminen made FIA World Rally Championship history on Sunday by winning ueno Rally del Paraguay and becoming the first crew whose first three WRC victories have come consecutively.

The Finnish pair added Paraguay to victories in Estonia and Finland, completing a remarkable hat-trick 25.8sec clear of Hyundai’s Hayden Paddon and John Kennard.

Pajari’s victory also tightened the drivers’ championship, leaving the 24-year-old just 20 points behind leader Elfyn Evans with three rounds remaining.

“Amazing,” said Pajari. “It was not an easy rally, not easy for the drivers, but nevertheless not easy for the team.

“Building such a reliable car is the key for the success. It’s a really proud moment and I’m really happy.”

Pajari took control during a dramatic Friday and entered Sunday with 24.1sec in hand. His advantage briefly fell to 21.5sec on the opening stage before he responded and managed the remaining tests to secure victory.

Paddon’s second place capped an impressive weekend on his first top-level WRC gravel start since 2018. The New Zealander led on Friday and remained Pajari’s closest challenger thereafter.

“This one feels like a proper podium,” Paddon said. “A lot of people had written us off, but a lot of people believed in me and we believed in ourselves.

“This goes to show you never ever give up.”

Adrien Fourmaux completed the podium after a remarkable fightback. The Frenchman had been 1min 51.3sec from the lead following Friday’s troubles but charged through Saturday to arrive on the final morning just 3.3sec behind Evans.

Fourmaux moved ahead on Sunday’s opening stage and ultimately beat the championship leader to third by 5.1sec.

“It’s been an incredible weekend,” he said. “To be one minute 50 out of the lead on Friday night and come back to less than 50 seconds is just unbelievable.”

Evans finished fourth and retains the championship lead on 216 points, ahead of Pajari on 196 and fifth-placed Oliver Solberg on 175. Solberg rounded out his weekend by winning the Wolf Power Stage.

Josh McErlean brought his M-Sport Ford home sixth, while the penultimate stage was red-flagged and not restarted following an accident involving Takamoto Katsuta and Aaron Johnston. Both were transported to hospital for precautionary medical examinations and discharged a short time later.

Paraguay also celebrated a hugely popular home success as Diego Domínguez and Rogelio Peñate won WRC2 and finished seventh overall.

Domínguez, who had received personal good-luck wishes from Paraguayan President Santiago Peña before the rally, finished 22.7sec clear of Gus Greensmith, with fellow Paraguayan Alejandro Galanti completing the WRC2 podium.

“Unbelievable. This one is for all of them,” said an emotional Domínguez. “Especially for my dad, who helped me and pushed me to continue my career in rallying.”

The WRC remains in South America for Rally Chile Bio Bío from 10 – 13 September, where the increasingly tight drivers’ title battle will continue.

Rally Classification:

S Pajari / M Salminen FIN Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 3h 13m 28.5s H Paddon / J Kennard NZL Hyundai i20 N Rally1 +25.8s A Fourmaux / A Coria FRA Hyundai i20 N Rally1 +40.0s E Evans / S Martin GBR Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +45.1s O Solberg / E Edmondson SWE Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +2m 57.0s J McErlean / E Treacy IRL Ford Puma Rally1 +4m 19.0s

Drivers’ Championship (after round 11 of 14):

E Evans 216pts S Pajari 196pts O Solberg 175pts

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