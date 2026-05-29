The reigning Champion has been given the green light to start the weekend’s action at the Ducati Lenovo Team’s home Italian GP.

Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) has travelled to Mugello for the Brembo Grand Prix of Italy to make his return from injury, and he’s over the first hurdle: the reigning World Champion has been given the green light to take part in the first session of the weekend, FP1.

After that first practice session, the #93 will then undergo another review to determine his final fitness to take part in the entire weekend’s action.

Marquez crashed in the Tissot Sprint in Le Mans and suffered a small fracture in his foot, rendering him unfit. With that, the seven-time MotoGP World Champion also decided to bring forward some previously scheduled surgery on his shoulder, which he injured in Indonesia last year.

After a successful procedure and some days to recover, he’ll now head back on track in FP1 at Mugello before that final medical check on Friday morning to determine whether he will complete the full weekend.

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