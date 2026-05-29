Singapore Women’s National Team Head Coach Mihoko Ishida has named a 31-player preliminary squad for the Lionesses’ upcoming international window, with the team set to travel to Indonesia for two friendly matches against the hosts and Cambodia.

It will be the first official ‘A’ internationals under Ishida since she was appointed as head coach in April.

The Lionesses, ranked 152nd in the world, will face 106th-ranked Indonesia on Wednesday, 3 June, 8pm Singapore time, before taking on 117th-ranked Cambodia on Saturday, 6 June, 7pm Singapore time. Both matches will be played at Stadion Arcamanik in Bandung.

For more, please click on

https://fas.org.sg/mihoko-ishida-names-preliminary-squad-for-june-international-window/embed/#?secret=aFXk04NXj0#?secret=6S4GwSjIIJ

#AFF

#FAS

Like this: Like Loading...