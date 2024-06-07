The eight-time World Champion will join the three-time World Champion in Ducati factory red next season, as we look back on some of their iconic battles to date.

In 2025, there will be at least 11 Grand Prix world titles between the two riders sat on either side of the Ducati Lenovo Team box. Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) will be joining Pecco Bagnaia in Bologna red next season, and there’s a good chance that number will be 12 by the time they link up at the Valencia Test in November.

With the news that the eight-time World Champion is Ducati’s chosen one, we thought it would be a nice idea to have a short trip down memory lane and recap some of the fantastic battles we’ve seen between the #93 and the back-to-back King of MotoGP™.

Aragon 2021

Bagnaia vs Marquez, Ducati vs Honda. The duo were in a league of their own at the 2021 Aragon GP as a fascinating fight unfolded between the pair. At this stage, Bagnaia hadn’t won a premier class race – but having fended off Marquez, the Italian claimed the first of his 22 to date (post-Italian GP).

Portimao 2024

It didn’t take long for the duo to be locked in a heated battle after Marquez had jumped from Honda to Ducati for this season. At the Portuguese GP, both riders crashed following contact at Turn 5 late in the race as the pair fought for a top five place.

Jerez 2024

The battle we knew would come at some point, but didn’t know when – or how good it would be. With Marquez now on competitive machinery, the Spaniard – on home turf – went head-to-head against the reigning World Champion. And boy were we treated to a spectacle.

Le Mans 2024

There hasn’t been a lack of great races to feast on in 2024, with Le Mans’ record-breaking crowd enjoying a three-way fight for victory between Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing), Bagnaia and Marquez. On the final lap, Marquez left it late to lunge up the inside of the #1 to pinch P2 away from his future teammate.

With both riders well in the 2024 title hunt, we can expect plenty more memorable on-track scraps between the two multiple World Champions in the years to come. First in 2024, then as teammates in 2025 and beyond. Bring it on.

