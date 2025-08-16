It was a Marquez battle for the win as Acosta hands KTM a home Sprint rostrum in Austria.

The unbeaten run continues. Championship leader Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) was made to work for it from the second row, but in the end, the #93 beat Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) to Tissot Sprint glory by just over a second. Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) bagged a third straight top three after coming from Row 3 to P3 in KTM’s backyard, as Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) endures a torrid Saturday afternoon.

LIGHTS OUT: BAGNAIA SUFFERS DISASTROUS START

Off the line, it was an absolute disaster for both Bagnaia and Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) as both lit up the rear tyre big time, costing the riders in P3 and P6 a colossal chunk of time. Alex Marquez, meanwhile, grabbed the Sprint lead ahead of Marc Marquez, with Acosta passing Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) for P2 at the beginning of Lap 2 at the same place where on the opening lap, Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) was forced to run wide. That saw the reigning Champion drop to P15, one place behind Pecco.

ALEX VS MARC FOR THE WIN

After the opening few laps, Alex Marquez was keeping Marc Marquez behind him by just under half a second, with Acosta losing touch after a small mistake at Turn 4. The #37 was now 1.3s behind the Marquez duo, and had a decent one second buffer to fourth place Bezzecchi in the fight for bronze.

Then, a change at the front. The #93 got a great run out of Turn 2B and made a move stick at Turn 3 with five laps to go, so could the #73 do anything in response? The answer with three laps to go was a firm no. Marc Marquez grew his advantage to 0.7s, but the red corner did have a track limits warning.

But, as expected, no mistakes came from Marc Marquez as he extended his incredible winning run to 11 on the spin in 2025. Alex Marquez crossed the line in P2, 1.9s ahead of Acosta, who kept Bezzecchi at bay.

YOUR POINTS SCORERS

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) handed KTM a double Sprint top five on home turf, with Aldeguer salvaging a solid P6 after his messy start. Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3), Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) and Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) collected the final points on offer, with Martin doing well to claw his way back up to P10.

Another victory in the bag then for Marc Marquez. Can anyone stop the runaway title race leader from pocketing a 12th win in a row on Sunday?

MotoGP Austrian GP Sprint results!

