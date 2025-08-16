The Vietnam Futsal national team will head to Kuwait for two test matches as they gear up for the qualifying round of the AFC Futsal Championship 2026.

The squad under Diego Giustozzi will gather on 18 August 2025 at the District 8 Futsal Stadium (in HCMC) before heading to Kuwait for training on 9-14 September 2025.

They will play two friendly matches against the Kuwait Futsal national team on 11 and 13 September 2025.

For the AFC Futsal Championship 2025 qualifiers, Vietnam are in Group E against Lebanon, China and Hong Kong.

They will play Hong Kong on 20 September 2025, China on 22 September 2025 and Lebanon on 24 September 2025.

