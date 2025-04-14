The Championship leader eventually gets the better of Top Gun but a post-race tyre pressure penalty for the #12 sees Morbidelli promoted to the podium.

The double in Doha – who’d have thought it? Some might, but not Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team). However, that’s exactly how it unfolded for the #93 as a frantic MotoGP battle played out in a Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar that saw Maverick Viñales clinch a first podium in Red Bull KTM Tech3 colours – or so we thought. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) recovered to P3 at the line after a dissatisfying Saturday, as drama unfolded for Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP), who was forced to settle for P7, which was then P6.



Why? Because after a tyre pressure penalty for Viñales post-race, most of the points scorers were promoted one position. It saw Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) elevated to P3 – and, of course, Bagnaia to P2. Those +16s demoted Viñales to P14.

A FRANTIC OPENING

Marc Marquez was the rider to earn the holeshot into Turn 1, but as the field exited the opening corner, contact was made between the #93 and Alex Marquez, with a piece of bodywork pinging off the rear end of the red machine. This allowed Morbidelli to take the lead into Turn 2 as Viñales made life harder for Alex Marquez. Top Gun was P3 through the fast Turn 3 but fair play to Marquez, he bit back to get behind his older brother once more.

Morbidelli’s lead was up to 0.8s at the beginning of Lap 3, as Bagnaia made a decent start. The Americas GP winner was up to sixth before more contact! Alex Marquez was trying to muscle his way back past Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) into Turn 12 but he misjudged it. Both went wide with Marquez dropping to P7 and the luckless Di Giannantonio being forced back to P21. And for the incident, Alex Marquez was handed a Long Lap penalty.

Meanwhile, Bagnaia was on the move. On the anchors heading into Turn 1 on Lap 5, Bagnaia breezed past Marc Marquez to climb into second place. That meant the Championship leader was third, Viñales was fourth, Johann Zarco (LCR Honda Castrol) was running in P5 with Fermin Aldeguer and BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP teammate Marquez in P6 and P7.

On Lap 6, Marquez completed his Long Lap penalty. The #73 went from P6 to P12, 4.9s away from Morbidelli. At the front, Marc Marquez forced his way back through on Bagnaia for P2 with 16 laps left, and right behind them, Viñales set the fastest lap of the race as Morbidelli’s lead continued to shrink. What were we saying about Viñales? At the end of Lap 7, the #12 passed Bagnaia for P3 and then set his sights on Marquez.

VIÑALES LEADS, MARQUEZ PLOTS RESPONSE

And with 13 laps to go, Viñales got the better of his second factory Ducati. This was stunning from the Tech3 star, and a lap later, he led. Same spot, same outcome. Morbidelli lost the lead for the first time, and Marquez powered past the Italian as well. Bagnaia was then desperate to pass Morbidelli as the VR46 Academy duo swapped positions five times on Lap 11 of 22, but it cost the pair crucial ground. Over the line, Bagnaia was 0.9s behind Marquez.

Zarco was the next rider to get the better of Morbidelli as the Frenchman grabbed P4, and the Italian started to immediately lose ground. With eight laps to go, Viñales was still holding Marquez at bay, with Pecco 0.8s behind the top two. Then, a mistake. Viñales was slightly wide at Turn 6 and that opened the door for Marquez to take the race lead baton with seven laps to go, so what could Viñales and Pecco do now?

PIN PULLED – MARC MARQUEZ STYLE

The answer, for now, was not a lot. Marquez was the fastest of the trio, but only by a tenth over Bagnaia. However, Viñales was 0.3s slower than Marquez on Lap 17, so was this the KTM start beginning to run out of grip and steam? It wasn’t – it was Marquez finding pace. The fastest lap of the race was landed by the six-time MotoGP World Champion – it was two tenths quicker than Viñales and seven tenths faster than Pecco.

Three to go. Another fastest lap of the race for Marquez saw the #93 stretch his lead up to a second, as Bagnaia slipped 1.4s behind Viñales. And heading onto the last lap, it was as you were. Marquez led Viñales by 1.5s, Bagnaia was in a comfortable third and sure enough, as the chequered flag waved, Marc Marquez bounced back from his Austin disappointment with an almighty bang. For the first time since 2014, Marquez claimed victory and with it, strengthened his Championship position ahead of a date with Jerez.

Viñales’ P2 result is a huge boost for KTM – what a ride from Top Gun in Doha. Bagnaia will be disappointed to lose ground in the title chase but after a below par Saturday, a comeback ride to P3 was a job well done by the Italian.

YOUR POINTS SCORERS IN QATAR

Morbidelli did fight back in the end to earn P4 across the line but as mentioned, that’s now P3 as Zarco held off the efforts of Aldeguer to earn a career best Honda result in P4, while the latter earned his best Grand Prix result in MotoGP with a P5. Alex Marquez’s recovery ended with a P6, a top job to get back there from the Spaniard, but that’s the run of P2s and podiums over.

Starting from the front row for the first time since 2023, Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) bags P7 ahead of Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing), and Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) – the Italian completed the top 10.

Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3) claimed P11, Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) takes home a P12 as Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Viñales after his penalty and Ai Ogura (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) collected the final points.

Unfortunately, Jorge Martin’s (Aprilia Racing) Grand Prix Sunday comeback ended prematurely after the World Champion suffered a crash. The #1 was taken to the medical centre for a check-up, and an update from Aprilia said:

“Jorge Martin suffered a chest trauma, the rider is conscious without problems with his limbs. Rib contusion on the right thorax with pneumothorax. He will be taken to the hospital to perform a CT for in-depth investigation.”

Fingers crossed it’s nothing serious for the reigning Champ and we see him back on track at his home Grand Prix next time out.

NEXT UP: JEREZ

Seven wins from eight. And now, a trip home beckons. Marc Marquez leads the MotoGP World Championship ahead of the Spanish GP and we can absolutely promise a party atmosphere awaits in Jerez. The question is, can anyone halt the #93’s momentum?

