The Chonburi Women’s team has topped the Thai Women’s League 2026/27 after three matches into the new season.

A 6-0 thrashing of BG PTU Tha Kholong at the last matchday gave Chonburi their second win and seven points so far.

It took Chonburi Women’s team just twelve minutes to get onto the scoresheet through Sasi Lekphet to be followed by goals from Thikhamporn Yawara (15th minute), Jidapha Damri (17th), Rinyaphat Muldong (26th) as they took a 4-0 lead at the half.

Wiranya Kwaenkasikam then added another in the 53rd minute and Thanchanok Chansri in the 74th minute for the final score.

In the meantime, defending champions BG Asian Scholars FC edged Bangkok FC 1-0 to stay second in the standings.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FAT

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