Attracting top match racing talent from around the globe, the Grand Slam title has been awarded 9 times and was on course for one of the most competitive years in the series’ history when unfortunately, it had to be cancelled this year due to COVID-19. The organizers felt that they would not be able to maintain the quality demanded of the series. Each of the event hosts and teams are looking forward to the resumption of international competition for the 2021 series and the entertaining, rigorous and competitive match racing that the series provides close to shore and ideal for spectators. The Grand Slam Series for 2021 has been scheduled over a short period to make it easier for travelling teams to participate in the entire series and allow for travel time between cities. That so many teams participate in the majority of the series makes the competition friendly yet intense as they continue to race against each other even as one event has ended the next is ready to start. The Grand Slam is also thrilled to continue their partnership with Congressional Cup, the longest running Grade 1 match race in the US, hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club in California. The winner of the 2021 Grand Slam, awarded to the skipper with the most accumulated points in 3 of the 4 events, will receive an invitation to the 2022 Congressional Cup. The Grand Slam Series 2021 The Chicago Cup, 6-8 August, Chicago YC (Tom 28) International Match Race for the Detroit Cup, 19-22 August, Bayview YC (Ultimate 20) Oakcliff International, 27-30 August, Oakcliff Sailing (Match 40) The Thompson Cup, 1-4 Sept, Seawanhaka Corinthian YC (Match 40)

The Notice of Series can be accessed here; each event will publish their individual Notice of Race documents in due course.