Scott Cooper, the head coach of the Philippines, believes that the postponement of the AFF Suzuki Cup to 2021 will only benefit the team.

The 2020 edition of the hugely popular AFF Suzuki Cup has been postponed to next year due to the on-going issue with COVID-19.

And Cooper has lauded the move for postponement where it will allow him the chance to strengthen his squad further.

“This postponement will benefit us,” said Cooper.

“From the Philippines’ perspective, we have a chance to keep improving like we have been and be even more ready for next year.

“We will take this postponement in a positive way given that we can continue to plan, continue to build and see what we can do with players who will be involved going forward.”

