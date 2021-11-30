The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) announced today that three additional broadcasters, Mediacorp, Hong Kong Cable Television Limited (HKCTV) and TAP DMV have acquired the media rights in Singapore, Hong Kong and Philippines respectively for the upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup 2020.

Brokered by SPORTFI V E, the exclusive commercial and media rights partner of the AFF Suzuki Cup, these deals will provide football fans in these countries with the opportunity to enjoy world-class coverage of South East Asia’s biggest football tournament. Under the terms of the agreements, the media partners will distribute and broadcast all 26 matches of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, including the Group Stage and two-legged Semi-Finals and Finals.

Scheduled to be held in Singapore from 5 December 2021 to 1 January 2022, the 13th edition of the AFF Suzuki Cup will once again unite the passion of football fans around the region. For the 2018 edition, the tournament was the most-watched sporting event in South East Asia, drawing fan attendance of more than 750,000 and enjoying record television ratings of over 200 million viewers.

AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth, said, “We are pleased that Mediacorp, HKCTV and TAP DMV have come on board to further expand the coverage of the AFF Suzuki Cup to reach more fans and new audiences in Asia. Few sporting events in Asia come close to the level of popularity and interest that the AFF Suzuki Cup garner, and we are glad that our fans in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Philippines are now able to catch all the best football action from the comforts of their homes.”

Malcolm Thorpe, Managing Director, South East Asia at SPORTFI V E, said “We are delighted to welcome Mediacorp, HKCTC, and TAP DMV as official broadcasters of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 for Singapore, Hong Kong and the Philippines respectively. The continued interest in the event from major broadcast partners clearly demonstrates the attractiveness of the AFF Suzuki Cup across Asia, and not just in the ASEAN region. We are certain that fans in all these countries will be enthralled with the exhilarating football action and we look forward to working with these experienced media partners to deliver one of the most highly anticipated editions of the AFF Suzuki Cup to all our football fans in these regions.”

Fans will be able to catch the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 matches with the following broadcast partners:

Brunei: Radio Television Brunei

Hong Kong: Hong Kong Cable Television Limited

Indonesia: RCTI Indonesia, Champions TV, Vidio

Malaysia: Astro

Philippines: TAP DMV

Republic of Korea: SBS

Singapore: Mediacorp

Thailand: BBTV Channel 7HD

Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar: Next Media

