Competing in the WRC3 Championship with the C3 Rally2, Yohan Rossel secured his first international title at the final round of the year, concluding a hard-fought season in which he claimed three wins at some really tough events.

Yoann Bonato also had to wait until the Rallye du Var, the final round of the season, to win a fourth French Championship title with the C3 Rally2.

Featuring a host of upgrades provided by Citroën Racing’s engineering teams at the start of 2021, the C3 Rally2 enabled Yohan Rossel to win the opening round of the WRC3 season on the tricky mountain roads of the Rallye Monte-Carlo. The #C3Rally2Family driver went on to defend his lead successfully throughout the season, scoring two consecutive wins in the process: firstly on Sardinia’s demanding gravel roads, and then a dominant win at the debut appearance of Rallye d’Ypres on the WRC calendar, with the final leg contested on the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack. Two totally different road surfaces demonstrated Yohan Rossel’s impressive pace in the C3 Rally2. The WRC3 title would be decided in a winner-takes-all finale at the last event on the WRC calendar: Rally Monza. Consistent and solid throughout the three-day event, contested on a variety of road surfaces including stages on the famous Autodromo di Monza, Yohan Rossel made the most of his pace and the potential of the C3 Rally2 to set the fastest time in the WRC3 class on the Power Stage. A performance that enabled the Frenchman to grab the last few points needed to claim his first international title, supported by Citroën Racing. With six podium finishes, including three wins, the C3 Rally2 driver mastered all of the road surfaces featured on the 2021 WRC3 calendar.

On his occasional appearances in the WRC2 in a C3 Rally2, Eric Camilli consistently provided stiff opposition for the championship regulars, notably claiming a WRC2 class win at Rally Monza and finishing on the podium at Monte-Carlo. Equally competing at certain rounds of the French Rally Championship, Camilli recorded podium finishes at Le Touquet and the Rallye d’Antibes in addition to his impressive win at the Rallye du Rouergue.

Formidable at international level, the C3 Rally2 also impressed on the roads of the French Rally Championship, with Yoann Bonato at the wheel. The three-time French Champion moved top of the standings at the opening rally of the season at Le Touquet. Bonato racked up a series of wins the length and breadth of France on a wide selection of road surfaces and in varying weather conditions. Yoann Bonato, along with his co-driver Benjamin Boulloud, made managing these difficulties look easy in the C3 Rally2. Already a five-time winner heading into the year’s final event on the iconic roads of the Rallye du Var, the C3 Rally2 driver wasted no time in confirming a fourth French Rally Championship title, three of which have been won in the C3 Rally2.

WHAT THEY SAID…

Didier Clément, Head of Customer Racing, Citroën Racing

“Yohan Rossel had a very solid season to win the WRC3 title. He is a pure product of the PSA driver development programme and his rise through the ranks has been very impressive! In 2018, he won the 208 Rally Cup, in 2019 he was French Rally Champion with the C3 Rally2 and this year, he has won the WRC3 title. He has made truly exceptional progress. We are going to keep supporting him in the WRC2 next year. We’re very proud and delighted to see Yoann Bonato win his fourth French Rally Championship title in a Citroën. It’s quite an achievement for Yoann and his co-driver Benjamin Boulloud and they are now close to setting a new record. They were very consistent throughout the season and we are incredibly proud to have played a part in their success. On his one-off appearances in the championship, Eric Camilli also produced some impressive performances in the C3 Rally2. I would also like to congratulate Marijan Griebel, German Rally Champion with the C3 Rally2 and Mexican driver Ricardo Cordero, who secured Citroën Racing’s first ever title in South America. Finally, congratulations to all the drivers who have enjoyed racing in this car.”

Yohan Rossel, 2021 WRC3 Champion

“There was a lot of emotion at Rally Monza, the final round of the season. Finishing as runner-up ensured I won the WRC3 title and provided the perfect conclusion to a magnificent season with the C3 Rally2. I managed to be quick on all the road surfaces this year and enjoyed some exceptional moments at the various events on the calendar. It’s really fantastic to win the title at the final round. We fought hard with the team right to the last few metres to win the last test, the Power Stage. I am truly grateful to Citroën Racing and the Stellantis Group for having supported me in winning this world title.”

Yoann Bonato, 2021 French Rally Champion

“It’s really very satisfying to win another French Championship. We had to be really consistent to secure this fourth title with Citroën. The standard was incredibly high this season. I was up against some formidable rivals, who pushed me all the way. We didn’t have any mechanical issues with the C3 Rally2 at the 18 rallies we contested this season in the ERC and the French Rally Championship. The reliability of the C3 Rally2 meant we were able to score big points regularly and that was undoubtedly crucial in claiming this fourth French Championship title with my co-driver Benjamin Boulloud. It has been a great human adventure shared with Citroën and CHL Sport Auto.”

