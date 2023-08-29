Canadian international goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx has signed with Melbourne City on a two-year deal, fresh from being a member of their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup squad.

Proulx arrives at the club after most recently playing for Portuguese side SCU Torreense, where she made 17 appearances last season en route to earning a call-up to Bev Priestman’s squad for the World Cup.

For more, please click on https://keepup.com.au/news/a-league-women-transfer-news-melbourne-city-proulx-canada/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

