It has been a long, long wait for Cong An Hanoi FC but after 39 years, they finally won Vietnam’s top-flight football crown with the 2023 Night Wolf V. League 1 title.

The last time Cong An Hanoi were crowned as the best in the land was back in 1984 when they won the National A1 Football League.

What made the win even more dramatic was the fact that Cong An Hanoi FC had ended the 2023 Night Wolf V. League 1 season on the same 38 points as defending champions Hanoi FC.

But Cong An Hanoi FC were crowned winners on a better goal difference with 18 goals as against Hanoi’s 13 goals.

In their final game of the season, Cong An Hanoi FC had drawn Thanh Hoa FC 1-1 at home with the first-half strike from Rodrigues Henrique in the 42nd minute for the home team being cancelled out by Bruno Cantanhede in the 64th minute.

The one point was enough for Cong An Hanoi FC to win the crown even though Hanoi FC had beaten Viettel FC 3-2 the same night.

2023 NIGHT WOLF V. LEAGUE 1 FINAL STANDINGS – CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

#AFF

#VFF

Photos Courtesy #VPF #ThanhHoaFC

Like this: Like Loading...