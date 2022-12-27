Built using finest materials with the most craftsmanship and perfectly showcasing Mercedes‑Maybach’s aura, the S-Class Haute Voiture is an evolution of the concept model of the same name presented in May

The Haute Couture-inspired model is available in a strictly limited edition of 150 units

A limited-edition bag collection will accompany the series car, retailing early 2023 at Maybach Icons of Luxury physical and online stores

The limited-edition series Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture is a collectible piece designed for select occasions. Merging the aesthetics presented earlier this year, but now with new meticulous design details that elevate the customer experience.

Mercedes-Maybach presented the new model for the first time during an event in Dubai on December 12, 2022. The vehicle was revealed following a curated fashion show by local couture designer Atelier Zuhra. In attendance were VIP guests, media and influencers.

“The intricate features and exclusive design elements are what makes the Mercedes‑Maybach S‑Class Haute Voiture one of the most extravagant models we ever created – it represents Sophisticated Luxury in its purest form. Our customers have access to the most aspirational lifestyle, so we wanted to reflect this through creating something utterly desirable and using components never before seen on a Mercedes-Maybach.” – Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Mercedes-Benz Group AG

“The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture heralds a new chapter of high exclusivity for the brand. With a restricted limited run of 150 units, the special edition reflects our brand philosophy to occasionally release aspirational collectibles. Thus, we further strengthen the position of Maybach as the ultimate luxury pioneer and facilitate one-of-a-kind luxury experiences that go beyond our customers’ expectations.”- Daniel Lescow, Head of Mercedes-Maybach Mercedes-Benz Group AG

A Mercedes-Maybach S 680 (WLTP combined fuel consumption: 14.3‑13.4 l/100 km, combined CO₂ emissions: 326‑304 g/km)[1], the limited special edition facilitates a full sensory experience and showcases a supreme elegance that is reflective of the brand’s “Sophisticated Luxury” ethos.

The combination of utmost craftsmanship, high-quality materials and exquisite details create a new level of exclusivity that is evocative of a drivable art piece. Created by Mercedes‑Benz’ most specialised customization and craftmanship team in the Manufaktur in Sindelfingen, each vehicle will feature a badge in the centre console outlining its number within the unique run of 150.

Tailor-made design inspired by Haute Couture

In line with the Concept Haute Voiture, the series car exterior is characterised by an exclusive two-tone paint finish: a combination of metallic nautical blue on top, with a light shimmering rose tone in the lower section and nautical blue metallic rims.

An additional highlight now includes surround lighting with animated projection: When the doors are opened, animated Mercedes-Benz or Mercedes-Maybach patterns using LCD technology light up and elegantly illuminate both the front and rear entry areas.

The exterior is effortlessly translated into the inside of the vehicle through the extended use of dark nautical blue and rose gold tones, with additional crystal and glossy opal white features. The interior showcases the most exquisite attention to detail, perfectly underlining its Haute Couture inspiration.

A high-quality fashion-inspired bouclé fabric remains a constant throughout the model, in blue, beige, rose gold and gold shades, with additional intricate details featured within the seat covers and cushions. Highlights of crystal white leather embrace the passengers throughout the consoles, doors and scatter cushions. The floormats are made of linen and mohair.

Rose gold coloured champagne flutes seamlessly integrate the display in the spacious rear alongside an Haute Voiture badge in the door panel. Also original to the series car is the blue tone leather piping within the consoles.

MBUX visualises the feeling of catwalk glamour

The MBUX infotainment system picks up on the splendid exclusivity of the interior. Sparkling glitter clouds and a variety of accents in shimmering rose gold emphasize the catwalk atmosphere. In the profile selection menu, the driver is greeted with a magnolia blossom and sparkling particles.

Twelve different avatars are adorned with fine accessories and elegantly dressed, for example in a dinner jacket, tailcoat or evening gown.

To complete the Maybach experience, the S-Class Haute Voiture will be accompanied by a hand-made giftbox featuring its badge number, alongside a scaled model and key ring. In addition, a special car cover featuring the Maybach and Haute Voiture logo will be gifted to customers.

Exclusive bag collection inspired by Mercedes-Maybach Haute Voiture

A bag collection will accompany the series car, retailing early 2023 at Maybach Icons of Luxury physical and online stores. Available in different styles and sizes in a limited run, items will be comprised of select materials featured in the vehicle interior, combining Haute Couture extravagance with detailed craftsmanship.

[1]The stated figures are the measured “WLTP CO₂ figures” in accordance with Article 2 No. 3 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures.

