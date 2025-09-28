Rattanon Wannasrichan three-putted his last hole for a bogey, but by that time, he had done enough good work to win the US$1 million Mercuries Taiwan Masters comfortably on Sunday.

With only six players breaking par for the four days at the demanding Taiwan Golf & Country Club, Rattanon’s final-round 73 gave him a five-under par aggregate, one better than compatriot Suradit Yongcharoenchai, who closed with a 71.

Suradit caught up with Rattanon in stunning fashion when he holed out his wedge shot from 117 yards for an eagle two on the 16th. However, almost at the same time, the champion birdied the par-five 14th hole to regain a one-shot advantage, and Suradit was unable to sustain the pressure when he dropped a shot on the very next hole.

Local hero Wang Wei-hsuan (69), who turned 25 on Saturday, did not disappoint his fans and recorded his second straight top-three finish. He was tied second last week in the Yeangder TPC, and it was a solo third at three-under total this time.

Overnight joint leader Thailand’s Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (77) was in contention after the first eight holes, which he traversed in one-over par, but fell off with a double bogey on the par-four ninth hole, followed by three more bogeys in the next six holes. A birdie on the last elevated him to tied fourth place alongside countrymen Suteepat Prateeptienchai (68) and Jazz Janewattananond (74).

It is Rattanon’s third Asian Tour title and the second international victory in Chinese-Taipei. In 2015, he won the Taifong Open on the Asian Development Tour – the first international win of his career. It capped a great fortnight in the country, having finished tied second last week at the Yeangder TPC.

The win, and the accompanying cheque of US$200,000, lifted him from 20th in the Order of Merit to fourth.

After an early bogey on the third hole, Rattanon steadied the ship with back-to-back birdies on the fifth and sixth holes. However, it wasn’t until he made a par on the tough par-three 17th hole, did he venture to find out where he stood on the leaderboard.

“I was so bad with the driver today,” said the 30-year-old from Bangkok. “I just kept hitting it left and right, and needed so many ups and downs for pars. I think it was the way I approached the round mentally that helped me win.

“It’s amazing. I am so happy. I had to wait seven years for my second win on the Asian Tour (2024 SJM Macao Open), and this third one came much quicker.

“I did not have a look at the scores until I parred the 17th hole. For me, that hole is the key. It is so tough. I then asked my caddie and she told me the next best score was four-under. I could relax a bit and win with a bogey.”

Suradit, winner of the tournament in 2019, called his eagle on the 16th hole “lucky”, and he was delighted with the result even though he missed out on ultimate glory.

“It was very good for me. I am happy with the result,” said Suradit, who has thrice finished runner-up on the Asian Tour, but all of them came before 2019.

“On the 16th, I was in the rough and 117 yards from the hole. I tried hitting it to 105 yards, but it came out well, hit the pin, and went in. I guess I was lucky.”

Wang had started the tournament with a 76, but followed it up with two successive rounds of 70, and then a 69. On Sunday, Geroge Wong, chairman of Mercuries and the vision behind the tournament, followed him for several holes.

“It’s great to secure another top three finish at home. Mr George Wong came out to watch me today and my family was also out there. Felt a little bit of pressure, but I am glad I managed it well to put up another strong performance,” said Wang, who improved to 19th in the Order of Merit after his strong finishes at home.

“Considering I shot an opening 76, I am really happy with the way I came back. This should help me keep my Asian Tour card for 2026. I thought last week’s result was key as it gave me a lot of confidence.”

After two weeks in Chinese-Taipei, the Asian Tour will move to Jakarta for the US$2 million Jakarta International Championship, part of The International Series.

Scores after round 4 of the Mercuries Taiwan Masters, being played at Taiwan Golf & Country Club – a par 72, 6,963-yard course (am – denotes amateur):

283 – Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA) 72-68-70-73.

284 – Suradit Yongcharoenchai (THA) 71-68-74-71.

285 – Wang Wei-hsuan (TWN) 76-70-70-69.

287 – Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA) 73-72-74-68, Jazz Janewattananond (THA) 68-75-70-74, Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA) 67-70-73-77.

288 – Poom Saksansin (THA) 74-74-70-70, Liu Yung-hua (TWN) 73-73-71-71.

289 – Sarit Suwannarut (THA) 75-73-74-67, Hung Chao-hsin (TWN) 72-74-71-72, Jeunghun Wang (KOR) 72-69-74-74, Scott Hend (AUS) 71-68-75-75.

290 – Maverick Antcliff (AUS) 76-70-73-71, Chen Yi-tong (TWN) 72-71-74-73, Kevin Yuan (AUS) 73-75-69-73, Poosit Supupramai (THA) 72-73-71-74, Ahmad Baig (PAK) 75-68-71-76.

291 – Micah Shin (USA) 76-72-75-68, Bjorn Hellgren (SWE) 74-73-74-70, Travis Smyth (AUS) 75-71-74-71, Huang Yi-tseng (TWN) 74-73-73-71, Jaco Ahlers (RSA) 75-70-72-74.

292 – Gunn Charoenkul (THA) 75-74-74-69, Eduard Rousaud (ESP) 75-72-74-71, Austen Truslow (USA) 75-73-73-71, Jose Toledo (GTM) 75-74-71-72, M.J. Maguire (USA) 74-72-69-77, Nitithorn Thippong (THA) 73-70-70-79.

293 – Warun Ieamgaew (THA) 73-74-76-70, Ryan Peake (AUS) 77-69-76-71, Jbe Kruger (RSA) 75-74-72-72, Hung Chien-yao (TWN) 77-72-70-74.

294 – Hsieh Ting-wei (TWN) 72-77-75-70, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (THA) 75-72-74-73, Tsai Shang-kai (TWN) 72-73-74-75, Charng-Tai Sudsom (THA) 74-73-72-75.

295 – Gabriele De Barba (ITA) 72-71-80-72, Christopher Hickman (USA) 76-68-74-77.

296 – Ho Yu-cheng (TWN) 79-70-75-72, Ervin Chang (MAS) 73-76-73-74, George Kneiser (USA) 70-75-75-76.

297 – Liu Yu-jui (TWN) 75-71-74-77.

298 – Yuvraj Sandhu (IND) 74-74-76-74, Danthai Boonma (THA) 73-75-76-74, Itthipat Buranatanyarat (THA) 71-76-76-75, Shunichiro Morioka (JPN) 75-73-74-76, Chapchai Nirat (THA) 76-70-75-77.

300 – Hsieh Chi-hsien (TWN) 75-73-79-73, Tsai Tsung-yu (TWN) 72-73-81-74, Su Ching-hung (TWN) 75-73-76-76.

301 – Joel Stalter (FRA) 71-78-77-75, Justin Quiban (PHI) 77-72-77-75, Ekpharit Wu (THA) 74-73-77-77.

303 – Nick Voke (NZL) 72-72-81-78, Takumi Murakami (JPN) 74-74-77-78.

311 – Jonathan Wijono (INA) 75-74-84-78.

