The FA of Malaysia (FAM) have confirmed that the Malaysia national team will take on New Zealand at the North Harbor Stadium in Auckland on 14 October 2024. Recently appointed interim coach Pau Marti will handle the Tier 1 International Match against the 94th-ranked New Zealanders.Malaysia are ranked 134th. The immediate task for Marti would be for the Pestabola Merdeka next week where they will take on the Philippines at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on 4 September 2024. #AFF

