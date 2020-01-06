Fast-rising Malaysian singles ace, Lee Zii Jia, has followed in the footsteps of world badminton legend and national icon, Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei, to become a 100PLUS Brand Ambassador. The 21-year-old Kedah-born has signed a two-year agreement with 100PLUS.

100PLUS, the nation’s No.1 isotonic beverage, announced the partnership with Zii Jia at a Press Conference at the Axiata Arena here today. Aside from Zii Jia, the function was attended by BAM President, Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria, BAM General Secretary, Datuk Kenny Goh and 100PLUS Senior Marketing Manager, Ms Leong Wai Yin.

“100PLUS is a leading brand in the country and having them sign me on as their brand ambassador is recognition of my efforts. As a player, deals like this will further encourage and inspire me to achieve even better results,” said Zii Jia today.

“For me, this deal is timely, just before the Perodua Malaysian Masters and more importantly, for the Olympics in Tokyo later this year. I am looking forward to a great start this week and also promise to deliver my best in Tokyo and bring honour to our country. Finally, I want to thank BAM and 100PLUS for their support and making this deal happen.”

Zii Jia will follow in the illustrious footsteps of Chong Wei, who has been a 100PLUS Brand Ambassador since 2009. Chong Wei and 100PLUS have had a brilliant partnership which saw the Malaysian star become the World No. 1 and later going on to claim three Olympics silver medals. For the record, women’s singles ace, Goh Jin Wei, is also a 100PLUS Brand Ambassador.

“We have been following his progress for the last few years and we are impressed with his commitment and hardwork. He never gives up and fights to the end and has turned out to be a great role model for youngsters. We are confident he will continue to develop and will eventually take over as the No.1 singles player in the world,” said Wai Yin here today.

“On this note, I am pleased to announce that we have agreed a two-year deal with Zii Jia. We look forward to working with him and wish him all the best this New Year, particularly for the Tokyo Olympics.”

Wai Yin also revealed that 100PLUS would be providing Zii Jia with a RM10,000 cash incentive for winning the recent Manila SEA Games singles gold medal. “He performed remarkably to win the gold medal. Well done, Zii Jia.”

Meanwhile, for the Perodua Malaysian Masters, players will benefit from consuming 100PLUS ACTIVE which has a special non-carbonated formulation to quickly rehydrate and replenish the fluids and electrolytes lost during exercise and sport, and re-energises with added Vitamin B3, B6, B12.

100PLUS, a Silver sponsor for Kuala Lumpur SEA Games in 2017, is synonymous with supporting sports in the country. The Football Association of Malaysia and the Badminton Association of Malaysia are among the sports associations that 100PLUS sponsors. 100PLUS is also the Official Isotonic drink of the Malaysian Football League.

100PLUS is also the recommended drink of the National Sports Council.