Malaysia will not have a representative in the women’s singles in the USD400,000 Perodua Malaysia Masters which begins at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil on Tuesday.

The Super 500 event is the season’s opener was supposed to be Goh Jin Wei’s first tournament since June last year

The 19-year-old Jin Wei was the first reserve in the Super 500 tournament and was given the green light to replace compatriot Soniia Cheah in the qualifying rounds when the latter withdrew because of a hamstring injury.

“National women’s singles Goh Jin Wei has pulled out of the Perodua Malaysia Masters. The coaching team believes that Jin Wei needs more time to regain full match fitness before making her return.” a posting on the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Facebook on Sunday stated:

BAM coaching director Wong Choong Hann when contacted said: “In the interest of all we decided not to rush Jin Wei into competitive badminton just yet. Several factors were taken into consideration before the decision was taken.”

Choong Hann also revealed that Jin Wei is not considered for the Indonesia Masters (after the Malaysia Masters) because she is the fourth or fifth reserve but she will be considered for the Thailand Masters.

The Malaysia Masters was to have been Jin Wei’s first tournament since June last year and less than three months after undergoing major surgery (colectomy) which had part of her colon removed.

On Friday, Jin Wei visited her former school SMK Seri Hartamas in Damansara in a meet and greet session where she gave out 120 tickets to the students to come and watch the tournament which has attracted badminton stars from all over the world.

Jin Wei has been given the medical green light to compete but she is aware of her physical condition and said it is only 75 percent.

Last year Jin Wei had a memorable run in the Malaysia Masters – reaching the last four before losing to eventual champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand.RIZAL ABDULLAH