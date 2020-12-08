The Myanmar National League (MNL) 2021 will start in April next year.

This was decided in a virtual meeting that was held between the Myanmar Football Federation (MFF), Myanmar National League club owners and also the National League Committee members.

“Although the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, we must have a starting date for the new MNL season as this will allow us to accommodate the schedule for international tournaments and other fixtures,” said MFF President Zaw Zaw.

“If the virus situation improves, we will organise the matches in the usual home and away format. However, if the situation (with COVID-19) does not improve, then we will have to centralise all the matches in Yangon.”

The plan is to organise the MNL from April to September 2021, MNL-2 from May to August 2021, General Aung San Shield from June to September 2021 and the Women’s League from April/May to July 2021.

The decision was also made to organise just a single U21 Youth Tournament in 2021 instead of having separate U21 and U19 championships so as to minimise cost.

