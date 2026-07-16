Agreed at recent Shape of The Game forum and starting this July, World Rugby has introduced a new Match Official Abuse Sanction Process, featuring across all international rugby fixtures involving World Rugby appointed match officials. This includes the World Rugby Junior World Championship, WXV Global Series and Challenger, the World Rugby Nations Cup and the Nations Championship – the new elite tournament owned and operated by Six Nations Rugby and SANZAAR.

The Match Official Abuse Sanction Process is targeted at reducing comments which often are the basis of the unacceptable increase in abuse and threats towards match officials.

Under the process, an independent panel comprising the independent judicial panel chair and two experienced judicial panel members consider whether any conduct or comments made by team personnel includes among other things, allegations that a match official acted with bias, prejudice, improper motive, external influence, or deliberate intent to affect an outcome and/or conduct which, viewed objectively, they knew or ought to know would undermine public confidence in match officials.

Assessment of comments takes account of a full range of factors including the nature and reach of the comments, the timing, the role of the speaker and any aggravating factors, such as whether the conduct led directly to an increase in personal abuse against a match official. Outcomes range from “no further action” to a guidance letter, formal warning, or automatic sanction under the framework.

The process runs in parallel with existing misconduct provisions under Regulation 18 and recognises World Rugby’s leading social media protection programme for match officials and players which has shown, since 2023, that a large proportion of social media abuse begins with inaccurate comments on refereeing performance from those in positions of authority.

In line with the provisions of the Match Official Abuse Sanction Process, World Rugby can confirm that an automatic two-match suspension has been issued to Gonzalo Quesada (Italy Head Coach), which includes a ban on all match-day activity, including being present in the stadium, as a result of comments made in broadcast, and subsequently reported, following the Nations Championship match against New Zealand on 11 July.

Under the process, Quesada has the right to appeal the sanction to a full judicial committee hearing.

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