Former stars of world badminton will be part of more than 200 senior players who will grace Badminton Asia’s inaugural Senior Open 2023 which starts tomorrow.

The city of Da Nang, once a famous location for several Hollywood movies, will be hosting the event slated for 12-17 December 2023.

A total of 32 events will be played out over six days with the focus surely on the several big names set to take to the court.

Among them is former World Champion Joko Suprianto playing in Group A of the Men’s Single 55 against Malaysia’s Chuah Chin Hooi and Syed Ahmad Alhamid from Indonesia.

Joko will also partner Rudianto Seng in the Men’s Doubles 50.

India’s Himani Punia will be the standout in the Women’s Singles 40 where as the top seed; she will go into the tournament after having recently won two titles at the Yonex-Sunrise Indian Masters Veterans Badminton Championship 2023.

The 43-year-old shuttler from Jaipur won one gold and one silver in the tournament that was held in Goa and where she will certainly be out to make a strong impression in the coastal city of Da Nang.

Boonsak Ponsana will also be a familiar name at the event with the 41-year-old set to partner Jakrapan Thanathiratham in the Men’s Doubles 40.

Boonsak has a string of achievements behind him including twice winner of the Summer Universiade while Jakrapan won bronze in the Asian Junior Championships.

There will also be former Olympic Games silver medallist Eddy Hartono from Indonesia in the Men’s Doubles 55 alongside partner Ertanto Kurniawan.

