FIFA are pleased to announce that close to 250,000 additional tickets for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ will go on sale next Tuesday, with all 64 matches at the biggest women’s football tournament in history to have seats available for supporters.

FIFA have reviewed the available inventory for all matches and is now able to issue a further supply of tickets from 1200 AEST / 1400 NZT / 0400 CET on Tuesday, 6 June via FIFA.com/tickets – the only official location to purchase FIFA Women’s World Cup tickets. FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer, Sarai Bareman, is thrilled that more tickets across all matches will be available for excited fans.

“We are delighted that supporters in Australia, Aotearoa New Zealand, and across the globe will have more opportunities to purchase tickets for all 64 matches at this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, which is now just 48 days from kick-off,” Bareman said.

“Many matches in both host countries have experienced significant interest and sales demand, so we trust that this latest supply of tickets will enable some truly passionate fans to secure seats at matches that they may have missed out on so far.”

“Fans from over 150 different countries of residence have purchased tickets for the tournament, so we can’t wait to see the football world unite in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand next month,” she said.

The latest release of tickets for the tournament will include some Obstructed View Seats. Obstructed View Seats – which may be affected following the finalisation of necessary broadcast, media, and general stadium infrastructure – will be priced at a 50% discount compared to Non-Obstructed View Seats in the same price category.

Further ticket allocations for FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 matches may be released over the coming weeks, with fans encouraged to check FIFA.com/tickets regularly.

Meanwhile, FIFA’s Official Ticket Resale Platform for the tournament is now live at FIFA.com/tickets.

Fans that cannot attend a match, or matches, for which they purchased tickets can submit some or all of their tickets for resale on the platform, in accordance with FIFA’s General Public Resale Policy.

There is no guarantee that any ticket/s submitted on FIFA’s Official Resale Platform will be resold, however, this option provides fans with the only authorised and approved way to sell tickets that they have purchased for matches that they can no longer attend.

Fans that purchase tickets from unofficial sources are not guaranteed entry to Stadiums.

FIFA’s Official Ticket Resale Platform also offers fans that have been unable to access tickets for high demand matches at the tournament the possibility of accessing tickets via another official route, should tickets be submitted for resale by other fans. – www.fifa.com

