The Vietnam Futsal national team will play a total of six friendlies in their tour of South America.

The 16 players head coach Giustozzi Diego Raul will take on the Paraguay Futsal national team later this evening before playing the same side on 6 and 8 June 2023.

They will then move to Argentina where they will take on the Futsal national team on 10, 12 and 14 June 2023.

Playing high quality matches against top class sides will hone the Vietnam squad further for the qualifying round of the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup which starts in October this year.

#AFF

#VFF

