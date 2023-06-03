Fairy tales, it seems, do come true. Especially when Jason Cummings is in the mood to write himself a starring role.

The littlest club in the A-League, the Mariners who for years left their own fans embarrassed, are the champions a decade after they last won the title.

Led by a hat-trick from their departing talisman Cummings, Nick Montgomery’s side routed Melbourne City, the defending champions, by six goals to one on an extraordinary night at CommBank Stadium.

For more, please click on https://keepup.com.au/news/central-coast-mariners-a-league-grand-final-goals-video-highlights-report-melbourne-city-jason-cummings/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

Like this: Like Loading...