The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) are pleased to announce that MyWoosh becomes the Main Partner of the UCI Road World Championships for the next three editions of the event (2024-2026).

With this partnership, MyWoosh becomes the exclusive virtual cycling training platform for the UCI Road World Championships.

As such, it will have the exclusive right to offer on its platform a virtual version of the event’s road race and time trial courses on which the riders and the public from all over the world will be able to test themselves.

The next UCI Road World Championships will be held in Zurich, Switzerland (21-29 September 2024), Kigali, Rwanda (21-28 September 2025) and Montreal, Canada (20-27 September 2026).

Last August, the UCI and MyWoosh – a company based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – signed a three-year partnership (also for the 2024-2026 period) for the organisation of the UCI Cycling Esports World Championships.

UCI President David Lappartient said: “The UCI is delighted that, after becoming the new platform and organiser of the UCI Cycling Esports World Championships for the next three years, MyWhoosh has decided to make an even greater commitment to cycling by becoming Main Partner of the UCI Road World Championships – our flagship annual event – for the period 2024-2026. This increased investment from MyWhoosh is further evidence of the interest in cycling that exists in the UAE, and of Abu Dhabi’s ambition to establish itself as a leading host of cycling events and a globally recognised cycling hub.”

The CEO/Managing Director of MyWhoosh Akhtar Saeed Hashmi said: “We are delighted to further strengthen our relationship with the UCI. Following on from being selected as official partner and host of the UCI Cycling Esports World Championships from 2024-2026, becoming a main partner for the UCI Road World Championships for the same period is an exciting development in the world of virtual cycling and racing. MyWhoosh users will be able to ride their very own UCI Road World Championships on the platform, while many professional racers will undoubtedly be testing themselves on the virtual courses ahead of the Zurich, Kigali and Montreal editions.” – www.uci.org

Like this: Like Loading...