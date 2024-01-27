World Rugby has today released the official trailer for Whistleblowers, a ground-breaking film documenting the lives and experiences of the Emirates World Rugby Match Officials at the men’s Rugby World Cup 2023 in France.

For the first time, audiences are invited to join the world’s top match officials at a men’s Rugby World Cup, giving a unique insight into the “toughest job in sport”

Whistleblowers follows referees, assistant referees and Television Match Officials and their families as they prepare for one of the world’s biggest sporting events

Ground-breaking film reveals the emotional highs and lows of performing on the global stage under scrutiny from fans and teams

World Rugby has today released the official trailer for Whistleblowers, a ground-breaking film documenting the lives and experiences of the Emirates World Rugby Match Officials at the men’s Rugby World Cup 2023 in France. The film will premiere on RugbyPass TV on 1 February.

With exclusive access to the “toughest job in sport”, Whistleblowers gives viewers an unprecedented insight into the pressures and emotions of the world’s top match officials as they preside over matches on rugby’s biggest stage. From experienced campaigners to Rugby World Cup debutants, the film shines a light on the personalities behind the whistle.

Enlightening, emotional and occasionally hard hitting, the documentary follows the match officials and their families as they prepare for the biggest event in the men’s test match arena, following their seven-week Rugby World Cup journey striving for accurate and consistent decision making in a complex sport. – WORLD RUGBY

