Representatives of FIFA’s twelve ASEAN Member Associations (MA) gathered in Ho Chi Minh City last week for a regional FIFA Forward 3.0 workshop, the latest in a global series.

“As part of our cross-Divisional approach, we invited our colleagues from the FIFA Member Associations Division, Women´s Football, Integrity, Global Football Development and Safeguarding & Child Protection to accommodate your tailor-made needs for your football development ideas,” Sanjeevan Balasingam, FIFA Director of Member Associations Asia & Oceania, said in the opening speech to the gathered MAs.

For more, please click on https://www.fifa.com/football-development/fifa-forward/news/twelve-asean-member-associations-gather-in-vietnam-for-fifa-forward-3-0

#AFF

#VFF

#FIFA

