Conor Nestor has been appointed as the new head coach of the Cambodia women’s national team.

The 41-year-old Irishman is also the coach of Cambodian Premier League (CPL) side Boeung Ket FC.

The immediate task for Nestor would be leading the team for the qualifying round of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026, slated for 29 June to 5 July 2025.

Cambodia will host Group G, where they will be up against the Philippines, Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia.

#AFF

#FFC

