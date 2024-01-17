Jerez will once again play host to the final of the 2024 WorldSBK season, with an adjustment to the initially slated dates.



Responding to the dynamic demands of the local events calendar and the request of the township of Jerez de la Frontera, the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and WorldSBK agreed to delay this year’s curtain closer by one week.



The Prometeon Spanish Round is now scheduled to unfold on October 18th-20th at the famed Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto.

