The local organizing committee (LOC) for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 is excited to share that a new wave of ticket inventory for the event will be released to the public at 9 a.m. PST on February 17.

New tickets for every session will be available, including for sessions that have been sold out up to this point. Additional tickets for sessions on the final weekend of the event will be available for purchase, as well as all weekday and evening sessions, including all medal nights and finals. The new inventory will be available across price categories.

The full competition schedule can be viewed here. Every seat at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon will be immersed in an incredible in-stadium experience, with 16 sessions across 10 days of action and 49 gold medals up for grabs. Existing ticket inventory is available here.

The live viewing of the competition will be enhanced for spectators by the addition of a massive Visual Experience Board. The board will be 60 feet tall by 160 feet long and will be positioned on an arc between the existing concourse ramp and the northern gates of the stadium. The board will showcase approximately 5,080 square feet of video screen, making it the largest permanent video screen for a track and field stadium in the country.

Over 100,000 tickets for WCH Oregon22 were sold in 2021, with purchases made by fans from six continents, over 30 countries, and all 50 states. With approximately five months to go until the start of competition, the LOC is pleased to have progressed its operational planning in the seating bowl, therefore enabling the release of more tickets to the public.

To receive exclusive priority access to tickets and to be the first to know about all information for WCH Oregon22, fans are encouraged to sign up to receive updates here. The event will take place July 15–24, with 2,000 athletes from more than 200 nations expected to compete. When the world comes to Oregon, it will mark the first time the World Championships will be held on U.S. soil. – WORLD ATHLETICS

