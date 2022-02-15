The Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) has informed the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) today that they have withdrawn from the AFF U23 Championship 2022 due to COVID-19 complications.

As part of the health and safety measures for the ongoing tournament, the Myanmar U23 team has undergone regular tests before and after arriving in Cambodia.

Following confirmation of positive tests among a number of players, a decision has been taken to withdraw the team from the tournament to help minimise the risk of further infection. Players and staff identified to be close contacts have also been placed in isolation for observation.

AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth, said, “It is with great regret that the Myanmar U23 team has to withdraw from the AFF U23 Championship. We understand that the team has been raring to kick off their campaign and the fans have been eager to catch the team in action. However, the health and safety of everyone involved are of utmost importance and we fully understand the decision that has been taken. We wish the affected members a full and speedy recovery.”

Myanmar was originally scheduled to kick off their campaign in Group B on 15 February against Malaysia. A revised match schedule will be announced shortly.

