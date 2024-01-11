GMG, one of the Middle East’s leading family-owned conglomerates, is thrilled to announce the grand launch of Columbia, the iconic American sportswear brand, in Malaysia.

The exciting development comes with the opening of a new Columbia store at Mid Valley Megamall.

Following the successful debut of new stores in Suria KLCC and Pavilion Bukit Jalil last October with GMG as the exclusive distributor, this expansion represents a significant milestone for Columbia as it strategically expands its reach into one of Southeast Asia’s most vibrant and dynamic markets.

Carl Masterman, President – Sports, GMG says, “We are thrilled to announce the opening of Columbia’s new store in Malaysia. Following our successful launches in Malaysia and Singapore this year, this is a testament to further solidifying our position in Asia. We are excited to ignite the inner adventurer of the urban active communities, and to journey with them wherever their escapades take them.”

Creating Outdoor Gear & Technologies Since 1938: A Step Above

At the heart of Columbia is its passion for the outdoors, embodying its mission to inspire and equip people to explore and push their limits. Based in Portland, Oregon, Columbia crafts active lifestyle gears fortified with industry-leading technologies and tested in its backyard of lush forests, snow-covered mountains, rugged coastlines, and wide-open spaces.

Guided by its Pacific Northwest heritage and indomitable spirit, Columbia stands out through its unwavering commitment to technical innovation and exceptional quality. The brand’s patented technologies such as Omni-Heat™, Omni-Tech™, Omni-Wick™, Omni-Freeze™, and more provide superior performance and protection against the elements, ensuring that Columbia’s products are always ready for any outdoor adventure.

Explore the Outdoors with Columbia

More than an outdoor brand, Columbia represents a lifestyle rooted in exploration, adventure, and the relentless pursuit of personal growth. With its stores debuting in Malaysia, the brand commits to empowering Malaysians to embrace a spirit of adventure while discovering the joy of outdoor activities.

Through engaging initiatives[GU1] that include hiking sessions, outdoor events, and product education sessions to introduce its latest technologies and innovations, Columbia aims to inspire Malaysians to explore their surroundings, connect with nature, expand their horizons, and push personal boundaries to achieve their greatest potential.

Celebrating its grand launch into the Malaysian market, Columbia will host a roadshow at North Court, Mid Valley Megamall from 10 to 14 January 2024 featuring an array of engaging activities and workshops designed to excite and inspire Columbia consumers for their next outdoor adventure.

The roadshow features the rugged outdoors of nature to bring consumers on a sensorial journey inspired by the Columbia spirit as well as embark on a series of experiences to complete and earn themselves exclusive merchandise from Columbia.

The experiences include the state-of-the-art Columbia Rain Room where consumers can experience rain indoors while showing off their put-together outfit featuring Columbia’s OutDry™ products, a Tie-The-Knot challenge that puts participants’ knowledge to the test, and a Rapid Packing contest.

Guests will also be able to take home their very own personalized paracord keychain at the workshop during the roadshow.

For more information about Columbia and its products, please visit @columbiasportswear_my

