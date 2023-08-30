Newcastle Jets have signed experienced French midfielder Jason Berthomier from Ligue 2 outfit Valenciennes for the upcoming Isuzu UTE A-League season.

Berthomier joins the club after an extensive stint in France, playing for the likes of Moulins, Bourg-Peronnas, Stade Brestois, Troyes and Clermont Foot – prior to joining Valenciennes in 2022 – making over 200 appearances in total.

