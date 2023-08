Manila Digger FC returned to the top of the standings after defeating Far Eastern University, 1-0, in Sunday’s PFF Women’s League sponsored by Coca-Cola at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Mea Bernal scored the marginal goal in the 30th minute to put Manila Digger in first place with 19 points after eight matches played. FEU are not far behind in second place with 16 points, and holding a slim lead on goal difference.

