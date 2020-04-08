The World Athletics Championships due to be held in Eugene, Oregon in the United States from August 6-15, 2021 will now be held from July 15-24, 2022 at the 30,000 capacity Hayward Field.

World Athletics (formerly known as IAAF) in a statement said the change in dates is to avoid the 18th world meet from clashing with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics that have been pushed to next year (July 23 to Aug 8, 2021).

The Tokyo Olympics were originally scheduled for July 24-Aug 9, 2020) but the coronavirus (COVID-19) brought about the changes. The world is virtually at a standstill due to the pandemic.

“We support the new dates for the Olympics. The new dates for the World Athletics Championships will give our athletes the time they need to get back into training and competition.

”Everyone needs to be flexible and compromise due to the pandemic.”

The last World Championships were held in Doha, Qatar. Budapest, Hungary will play host to the 19th World Athletics Championships from Aug 26-Sept 3, 2023. – BY RIZAL ABDULLAH