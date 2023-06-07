Nicodemus Manggoi Anak Moses delivered the double in Power Lifting today as the Malaysian Contingent kept the gold medals flowing in the 12th edition of the ASEAN Para Games (APG) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Today the Malaysian camp contributed 9 gold medals for a four-day total of 42.

Nicodemus Manggoi Anak Moses – who is part of the Malaysian Para athletes that are being sponsored by Allianz through the National Sports Council – won both the Best Lift and Total Lift of the Men’s Below 88kg.

Swimming maintained a certain sense of consistency with five gold medals through Ethan Khoo Yin Jun in the Men’s 200m Freestyle (S14), Lee Kher Zy in the Men’s 200m Individual Medley (SM5) and also Abd Halim Mohamad in the Men’s 200m Individual Medley (SM8).

Fraidden Dawan added another gold medal to his name with win in the Men’s 200m Individual Medley (SM10) while Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli came through in the Men’s 50m freestyle (S5).

Two more athletics gold medals came through Doriah Poulus in the Women’s Javelin Throw (F44) and Muhammad Nurdin Ibrahim for Men’s 5000m (T20).

