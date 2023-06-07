A new partnership between Dorna WSBK Organization and China Sports Media (CSM) brings comprehensive live coverage of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship to Douyin, the vibrant social media platform often dubbed as the Chinese TikTok, from the same parent company, ByteDance.



Douyin, anticipated to reach an astounding user count of 800 million in 2023, firmly establishes itself as one of the globe’s most sought-after social media platforms. Through CSM’s streaming of the exhilarating racing action of WorldSBK on Douyin, Chinese fans can now immerse themselves in every moment of the Championship in real-time, forging an unprecedented level of engagement.



This partnership, in place for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, not only serves as a significant milestone for WorldSBK but also reflects the growing interest of Chinese manufacturers in the world of motorsport. Among them, Kove, a prominent Chinese bike manufacturer, who now takes part in the fiercely contested WorldSSP300 category.



Chinese fans now have the opportunity to closely follow Kove’s racing endeavours and passionately support their favourite riders in the WorldSSP300 category, heightening their overall viewing experience. Douyin’s interactive features and expansive user base make it the perfect platform to connect with motorsport enthusiasts across China, fostering a vibrant community of passionate fans.



This partnership perfectly aligns with Dorna’s steadfast dedication to remaining at the forefront of digital innovation and catering to the ever-evolving preferences of motorsport fans. By embracing the power of Douyin, WorldSBK embraces a new avenue of engagement, enabling fans to experience the Championship in an immersive and captivating manner.



The rise of new stakeholders such as broadcasters and manufacturers onto the global racing scene not only underscores China’s rising influence in the automotive industry but also amplifies the country’s commitment to shine globally. This collaboration serves as a testament to the convergence of competition and entertainment, as Chinese manufacturers seize new opportunities within the dynamic motorsport landscape, igniting a new era of excitement.

Like this: Like Loading...