Night Series package brings a new and dark look to the Maybach portfolio with extravagant exterior and interior elements.

The progressive Night Series package is available for all Mercedes-Maybach series models.

Unveiled at an exclusive event in New York City on 23rd May 2023.

Mercedes-Maybach presents Night Series – the next chapter in the brand’s mission of evolving its curated portfolio and creating moments in which magic is born. It comes with details such as dark chrome elements, surfaces that catch the light like a cut jewel and interiors that take Maybach design to a new level.

Through an unexpected and progressive storyline, Night Series defies convention to spark new brand desire amongst new audiences. Rebellious moments or “Flashes of Unorthodoxy” play out in both the interior and exterior design details of three Mercedes-Maybach models led by the EQS SUV – the first electric Mercedes-Maybach, which was presented in April (Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV: provisional figures, combined power consumption: 24.4-22.5 kWh/100 km; CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km)[1] – as well as the S-Class and GLS (Mercedes‑Maybach GLS 600: combined fuel consumption 14.1-13.8 l/100 km, combined CO₂ emissions 320-314 g/km)1. The Night Series package provides both style and substance with a bold appearance, reflecting the vehicles progressive character.

Night Series was unveiled on May 23rd at an exclusive cocktail evening, held at a private residence in the historic New York City neighbourhood of Greenwich Village. The pop-up Maybach clubhouse created a suitably sumptuous and discreet experience for attendees with the brand’s magical aura emanating from the walls.

“Night Series is the most progressive Maybach design package – it’s our already well-known supreme aesthetics, heightened with exquisite, darkened motifs. Our goal was to create an exciting new style, offering a playful sense of rebellion that is unexpected to what you usually see in a Mercedes-Maybach.” – Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Mercedes-Benz Group AG

“The Mercedes-Maybach brand continues to strongly resonate with global connoisseurs, and we are proud to offer a unique automotive experience that captures the best of tradition and progression, through products that are aligned with trend developments and cultural topics.” – Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH and Head of business units Mercedes-Benz G-Class & Mercedes-Maybach

“The Mercedes-Maybach brand goes beyond the product, which is why it is so important to create experiences and options that fit our customers’ status and personal style. Night Series is the next step in offering a true luxury, tailored experience targeted at a new audience, but simultaneously responding to current customers’ desires.” – Daniel Lescow, Head of Mercedes-Maybach at Mercedes-Benz Group AG

The progressive Night Series package is designed for three Mercedes-Maybach models, all of which include elements in dark chrome, rose gold details and innovative wheel design refined with dark-glossy Maybach pattern, as well as interior herringbone decor.

With its “Black labels and backlights” motto, a mystical start-up animation for the user interface compliments the Night Series colour palette. Each model also features its own unique design signatures, they are:

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV

Fresh from its world premiere in China in April, the EQS SUV – the first electric Mercedes-Maybach and the newest brand model – can be ordered in the Night Series version. The individual headlights are adorned with a Maybach emblem on rose gold and with dark chrome refinements.

The grille panel is enhanced with darkened Maybach pinstripes, while the air intake inserts in the front bumper are refined with a dark chrome-plated pattern of the Maybach emblem.

The EQS SUV is brimming with unique accents and details, including side windows with generous, highly polished, black edging in 3D design. A rear and roof spoiler complement its sporty-aerodynamic trim; the running board is refined in black, sporting a Maybach emblem in dark chrome.

The Night Series package for the EQS SUV is available with the paint finishes obsidian black, MANUFAKTUR diamond white bright and an exclusive two-tone paint finish in the combination obsidian black/Mojave silver.

The EQS SUVs’ sustainability credentials are reflected in its design: the interior is carpeted with Econyl and all leather used is vegetable tanned in crystal white or black and black pearl colour combination with contrast topstitching in dark basalt grey. The trim comprises of herringbone open-pored with genuine aluminium pilasters.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

If the original Mercedes-Maybach S-Class represents a new height of comfort and value, then the special Night Series version brings luxury and refined sportiness to a new level.

For the S-Class, the Night Series package includes various paint finishes in grey, black and white hues, as well as an exclusive two-tone paint finish in the combination onyx black/Mojave silver.

Precious details include rose gold in the headlights and dark metallic chrome elements, adding to the design’s elegant, stretched silhouette, which is accentuated by the two visible tailpipe trims in dark chrome and black.

While the already iconic interior of the S-Class takes luxury to the next level, the Night Series expands the exclusivity of the model with two interior variants: Black with Black Pearl nappa leather or MANUFAKTUR deep white/black. A noble mother-of-pearl effect in the black/Black Pearl nappa leather option, together with the golden-grey glossy piping subtly emphasises the interior’s value.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS

The GLS Night Series boasts a complete front with elegant dark chrome elements including an upright Mercedes star on the hood, radiator grille, trim parts and Maybach pattern in the side air intake. The headlights feature subtle and high-quality rose gold details, and the side view sports several noble dark chrome accents.

In addition, the extendable running board is dark anodized. The exclusive wheel is in 23-inch format, styled with high-quality inserts including a Maybach pattern, underlining the character-defining side view.

For the GLS, in addition to a paint finish in a white tone or obsidian black, an exclusive two-tone paint finish in obsidian black/Mojave silver is available with the Night Series package.

The model also has two elegant interior fittings. The first is black combined with Black Pearl nappa leather, the second is crystal white combined with Black Pearl accents. The superior herringbone decor, and silver pilasters in an open-pored brown finish, underline the sophisticated craftsmanship character of the equipment.

The Night Series package will be purchasable for the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class soon. It will be available for the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV alongside its market introduction, followed by the Mercedes-Maybach GLS in early 2024.

In addition, partner company MAYBACH Icons of Luxury will soon be presenting a collection inspired by Night Series. Pieces will include bags, sneakers and eyewear.

[1] Data on electrical consumption and range are provisional and were determined internally in accordance with the “WLTP test procedure” certification method.

So far there are no confirmed figures from an officially approved testing organisation, nor any EC type approval or certificate of conformity with official figures. Differences between the stated figures and the official figures are possible.

