Nissan continues to bring its electrification strategy to life by extending its commitment to Formula E into the Gen3 era

Japanese brand intends to electrify all new Nissan vehicle offerings by the early 2030s

Manufacturer focused on knowledge and technology transfer from racetrack to road to develop better electric vehicles for customers

Nissan has announced it is committed to the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, from Season 9. The only Japanese brand on the grid, Nissan, who joined the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Season 5, have now announced their commitment to the next generation of Formula E, Gen3. Last season’s runners-up in the team standings, Nissan are represented on track by Season 2 Formula E Champion Sébastien Buemi and 2020 Berlin E-Prix winner (Round 10) Oliver Rowland. As part of its goal to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations and the life cycle of its products by 2050, Nissan intends to electrify all new Nissan vehicle offerings by the early 2030s. With Formula E as a proving ground, the manufacturer aims to bring transfer knowledge and technology from the racetrack to the road to develop better electric vehicles for customers. The work that Formula E and the FIA have done to shape the Gen3 era focuses on delivering a new generation of progress both as a sport, reaffirming Formula E’s position as the pinnacle of electric racing, and in the future of electric mobility. Gen3 will bring performance and efficiency benefits including more powerful, lighter cars, faster charging and cost controls, all increasing the competitive and unpredictable racing Formula E has become known for.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FORMULA E – JAMIE REIGLE

“Nissan is recognised for its pioneering electric vehicles and we’re delighted to work with them as they develop their next generation line-up. They have rapidly proven themselves a force to be reckoned with on our grid too. The performance benefits of Gen3 will create more intense competition on track and drive progress off track, showing car buyers the full potential of electric vehicles. We are delighted Nissan will embark on this next phase of Formula E’s journey.”

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NISSAN – ASHWANI GUPTA

“Nissan’s vision for cars goes far beyond simply modes of transport. We aim to design and build electric vehicles that transform the way communities connect and move, and inspire us all to work towards a sustainable society. For Nissan, Formula E helps us bring excitement, energy and the environment to the forefront as we deliver this vision of the future to an ever-growing, new, young and diverse audience.”

NISSAN GLOBAL MOTORSPORT DIRECTOR – TOMMASO VOLPE

“We’ve achieved great results during our first two seasons and renewing our long-term commitment to Formula E is a key step. We entered the sport with a “road-to-track” technical transfer approach, and by extending our racing program through the Gen3 era, we have the opportunity to close the circle with “track-to-road” technical transfer. We believe that, as one of the most global manufacturers involved in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, this sport is the perfect platform to promote our expertise in electrification and demonstrate our commitment to more sustainable mobility solutions.”

TEAM PRINCIPALS OF NISSAN E.DAMS – OLIVIER AND GREGORY DRIOT

“Nissan’s commitment to the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship shows the strength of the all-electric racing series and its pursuit of success in the next phase. The new Gen3 cars will be faster and more powerful, and this constant evolution of racing performance that we continue to see in Formula E is great for the fans and the sport.”

