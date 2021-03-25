Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) take over the leadership of the 2021 LS V League 1 following their handsome 3-0 win over defending champions Viettel FC last night.

With the score tied at the break, HAGL turned on the power to blitz in three goals within a ten-minute period as they found the back of the net through Nguyen Cong Phuong (57th minute) and a double from Vu Van Thanh (60th and 68th minute) for the win.

The full three points gave HAGL their third win in five matches – a point ahead of second-placed Thanh Quang Ninh who this week beat Thanh Hoa 2-0.

Nguyen Sa Pham (55th minute) and Eydison (90th) were on target for Thanh Quang Ninh.

On the other hand, Hanoi FC improved to fourth in the standings following their comprehensive 3-0 beating of fierce rivals Ho Chi Minh City FC.

The loss of Ngo Hoang Thinh for HCM City FC in the 34th minute played to Hanoi’s advantage as Do Duy Manh grabbed the opening goal just a minute later.

Nguyen Van Quyet (47th minute) and then Geovane Magno (57th) added two more goals for the full away points.

2021 LS V LEAGUE 1

RESULTS

Da Nang lost to Song Lam Nghe An 2-1

Nam Dinh beat Binh Dinh 1-0

Ho Chi Minh City lost to Hanoi FC 3-0

Binh Duong beat Saigon FC 1-0

Than Quang Ninh beat Thanh Hoa 2-0

Hong Linh Ha Thinh beat Hai Phong 1-0

Viettel FC lost to HAGL 3-0

