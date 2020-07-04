The Ducati Team rider got straight down to work with his recovery programme on Tuesday, having undergone surgery on Sunday

Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) isn’t wasting any time in trying to get fit for the Gran Premio Red Bull de España after undergoing left collarbone surgery on Sunday evening.

The Italian crashed while competing in a motocross race in Italy on Sunday and immediately travelled to Policlinico di Modena to have surgery, where he was fitted with a metal plate. The operation went well and just over 24 hours after the procedure, the number 04 was back in the gym as he begins his rehabilitation.

Ducati Corse Sporting Director Paolo Ciabatti said he was confident Dovizioso will be “100% fit” for the opening race of the MotoGP™ season on July the 19th in Jerez, and it seems that just might be the case with 17 days to go until the opening premier class Free Practice session of 2020 gets going.

