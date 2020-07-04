Kemtai makes home workouts more effective, with real-time training feedback technology

Kemtai launched its Artificial Intelligence (AI) virtual personal trainer web app in South East Asia. Home fitness enthusiasts can now improve their exercise form and performance and enjoy a more effective workout with programs designed by different trainers from all over the world whenever they want.

Click here to try out Kemtai, including the new workouts just uploaded by personal trainers from New York through to Tokyo.

The Kemtai AI Fitness Experience

Unlike other online workouts, Kemtai uses computer vision on a laptop web browser (no other devices are required) to: