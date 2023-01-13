Two expert panels – one for women’s football and one for men’s football – selected the candidates for the players’, goalkeepers’ and coaches’ categories.

Voting open now!

Public voting is open on FIFA+ and will run until 23:59 CET on 3 February 2023.

FIFA will announce the three finalists in each of the seven categories listed above in early February 2023.

The full voting and award process is detailed in the Rules of Allocation.

To keep up with the latest news about The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022, check out FIFA+ FIFA’s accounts on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.