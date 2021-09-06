Newcomer Nongbua Pitchaya FC served a surprise in the opening weekend of the much-awaited 2021/22 Hilux Revo Thai League 1 when they beat seasoned campaigner Nakhon Ratchasima FC 2-0 at home at the Pitchaya Stadium.

Not only did the two goals from Brazilian striker Hamilton Soares (39th and 43rd minute) gave Nongbua their first full points in the Thai top flight, it has also allowed them to lead the standings with two others.

From the eight fixtures in the opening weekend, five matches turned up deadlocked while Nongbua, Ratchaburi and Bangkok United were the only teams with the full points.

With Nongbua as the surprised leaders, Ratchaburi are currently second following their 2-0 win over Khon Kaen United off two first-half goals from Steven Langil (27th minute) and Derley (45th)

On the other hand, third-placed Bangkok edged Chiangmai United with two goals from Heberty (50th and 78th) who incidentally had missed a penalty in between.

Chiangmai’s only goal of the game was an own goal from Peerapat Notchaiya earlier in the 19th minute.

2021/22 HILUX REVO THAI LEAGUE 1

RESULTS

Singha Chiangrai United 2-2 Samutprakan City

Chonburi FC 1-1 BG Pathum United

Port FC 3-3 Police Tero

Buriram United 0-0 Suphanburi

Khon Kaen United 0-2 Ratchaburi Mirt Phol FC

Chiangmai United 1-2 True Bangkok United

PT Prachuap 2-2 SCG Muangthong United

Nongbua Pitchaya FC 2-0 Nakhon Ratchasima Mazda FC

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...