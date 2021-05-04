Norizam Tukiman – who is the owner of Kelantan FC – has officially taken over Indonesian League 2 club, PSPS Riau.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed yesterday between Ari Nugroho Arsadianto, the team manager of PSPS Riau and Norizam.

“This is a historical football relationship between Kelantan FC and PSPS Riau. Both have the same owner with the same vision, which is to be more competitive,” said Norizam.

“Indonesian football industry have a great future in line with the country’s economic growth in 2024. That’s why I decided to invest. We built Kelantan FC and PSPS Riau under the management of TRW (Team Red Warriors Sdn Bhd).”

Added Semen Padang manager, Effendi Syahputra, who was present at the ceremony: “I am proud to be a witness of a foreigner being part of our football culture.

“Hopefully, the presence of Bro Zam will increase the value of the Indonesian league in the future, and we hope that there will be more investors in Indonesian football.”

Like this: Like Loading...