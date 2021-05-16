Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) has won Stage 9 of the 104th Giro d’Italia, 158km from Castel di Sangro to Campo Felice (Rocca di Cambio). Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana – Premier Tech) finished second and third, respectively.
Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) is the new Maglia Rosa and leads the general classification.
STAGE RESULTS
1 – Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) – 158km in 4h08’23”, average speed 38.167 km/h
2 – Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) at 7″
3 – Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana – Premier Tech) s.t.
4 – Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) at 10″
5 – Daniel Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) s.t
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 – Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers)
2 – Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) at 15”
3 – Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana – Premier Tech) at 21”
4 – Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) at 36″
5 – Attila Valter (Groupama – FDJ) at 43″
JERSEYS
Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel – Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers)
Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo Zanetti – Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix)
Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroen Team)
Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Intimissimi Uomo – Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), worn by Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick-Step)
Egan Bernal, the new Maglia Rosa
Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner and new Maglia Rosa Egan Bernal said: “I cannot believe what just happened, I just won my first stage in a grand tour. I made a lot of sacrifices to get where I am now. I was thinking I would do well today but I was not sure whether I could have won the stage. My teammates had a lot of confidence in me, they told me I could do it: this victory is for them, they really believe in me.”
