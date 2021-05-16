Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) has won Stage 9 of the 104th Giro d’Italia, 158km from Castel di Sangro to Campo Felice (Rocca di Cambio). Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana – Premier Tech) finished second and third, respectively.

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) is the new Maglia Rosa and leads the general classification.

STAGE RESULTS

1 – Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) – 158km in 4h08’23”, average speed 38.167 km/h

2 – Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) at 7″

3 – Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana – Premier Tech) s.t.

4 – Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) at 10″

5 – Daniel Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) s.t

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 – Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers)

2 – Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) at 15”

3 – Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana – Premier Tech) at 21”

4 – Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) at 36″

5 – Attila Valter (Groupama – FDJ) at 43″

JERSEYS

Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel – Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers)

Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo Zanetti – Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix)

Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroen Team)

Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Intimissimi Uomo – Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), worn by Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick-Step)

Egan Bernal, the new Maglia Rosa

Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner and new Maglia Rosa Egan Bernal said: “I cannot believe what just happened, I just won my first stage in a grand tour. I made a lot of sacrifices to get where I am now. I was thinking I would do well today but I was not sure whether I could have won the stage. My teammates had a lot of confidence in me, they told me I could do it: this victory is for them, they really believe in me.” #Giro

