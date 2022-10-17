Melody Heng Yen Xi and Lam Yi Xuan were just one point away from advancing into the semi-finals of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships 2022 Qualifying Round 5 but ended up wiping tears of agony as their opponents made a remarkable comeback to pull through.

“We are very sad,” said Melody, wiping away tears. This is our first time playing together as partners in doubles and we were so close to making the semifinals.”

Yi Xuan, 13, and Melody, 12, were leading 29-28 against Ng Xiao Suan-Ooi Chu Han in their Girls Under-13 quarterfinals clash at the University Science Malaysia Sports Complex but made two consecutive unforced errors to see their hopes go up in smoke.

“This championship is very challenging. There are many good players that I know are competing. Today was a very sad day but we will learn from this experience,” added Yi Xuan.

A total of 328 players registered to compete in the Penang chapter of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships Qualifying Round Five.

