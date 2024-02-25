Former World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year award winner Antoine Dupont was again a star attraction, scoring a last gasp match-winning try to earn France a place in Sunday’s semi-finals after recording his first international rugby sevens try in their earlier win over Australia to maintain a perfect win record in Vancouver.

Dupont said: “All the action on the field makes me more confident. I have to spend time on the field, spend time with the guys to know them better. I have to learn every minute when I am on the field.”

“I played sevens a lot when I was 16, 17-years-old. After I became pro it was more difficult to play sevens so I just watched the game on TV and I watched a lot of players who are here now. It’s a pleasure to play against them.”

“There are very fast guys and they’ve known this game for a very long time. I’m new on the Series so I have to learn. I have to do my best from the first game until the last.”

France will face New Zealand in the semi-final after the All Blacks Sevens edged a fiery quarter-final with Fiji, running out 21-19 winners with Joe Webber scoring his one hundredth try in his fiftieth tournament.

Current men’s SVNS leaders Argentina were made to work hard for their place in the semi-finals with a 14-12 defeat of Samoa.

The South Americans will play USA who ran out 27-0 winners over Great Britain in a one-sided quarter-final with a pair of tries for Perry Baker who sits third on the all-time try scoring chart.

In the women’s competition there was joy for hosts Canada as they overcame rivals USA 12-10 in an epic quarter-final battle.

Canada will face New Zealand in Sunday’s semi-finals as the Black Ferns Sevens continued their impressive form in Vancouver with a 36-0 demolition of Spain in their quarter-final.

Current SVNS leaders Australia booked their place in the semi-finals thanks to an entertaining 35-19 win over Fiji, and they will face an impressive France outfit, who beat Brazil 24-5 in the quarter-final.

Canada’s Sophie de Goede, who has recently switched to rugby sevens having led her country at Rugby World Cup 2021, said: “It’s the battle of the North Americas. It’s pretty special. It’s just a testament to who we are as Canadian people. We are humble people. We’re pretty proud when it comes to representing our country and a lot of other nations around the globe don’t get to see that so it’s pretty special when we get to show it in front of everyone.”

Argentina lead the men’s SVNS title race, having claimed two gold and one silver medals from the opening three rounds. Argentina top the standings on 58 points with a 14 point gap over Fiji and Australia behind them on 44 points.

Australia have been the dominant force in the women’s competition so far and hold a 12 point lead in the standings after three rounds. Australia are on 58 points, ahead of New Zealand on 46, France on 44 and Ireland with 38 points.

Finals day on Sunday will begin at 10:15 with the semi-finals from 11:59 and the event reaches its climax with the women’s and men’s finals at 16:43 and 17:23 respectively.

